HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell once again as traders kicked off a fresh day of trading Wednesday, tracking losses in New York and Europe fuelled by long-running recession fears.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.88 percent, or 156.92 points, to 17,703.39.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.15 percent, or 4.76 points, to 3,089.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.28 percent, or 5.49 points, to 1,983.90.