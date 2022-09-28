AGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
Indian shares tipped to open lower as recession risks loom

Reuters Published September 28, 2022
BENGALURU: Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring Asian peers, as risk aversion remained unabated on worries over a global recession.

India’s NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 1.1% as of 0216 GMT, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7%.

Indian markets are expected to remain rangebound until the central bank’s policy decision on Friday, analysts have said.

The Reserve Bank of India’s three-day policy meeting begins on Wednesday.

Indian shares inch up as consumer stocks gain

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex closed flat at 17,007 and 57,107.52, respectively, on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 28.24 billion Indian rupees ($345.63 million) worth Indian equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors purchased net 35.05 billion rupees worth shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India’s Axis Bank said it was looking to buy nearly 10% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance.

** India’s Torrent Pharma will acquire Curatio Health Care for $245 million.

** Housing Development Finance Corp said HDFC Investments will sell 12% stake in Softcell Technologies.

** Motherson Sumi Wiring India will consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

** India’s shadow lender Piramal Capital and Housing Finance said the demand for loans is not showing any signs of slowdown.

** KPI Green Energy crosses cumulative consolidated solar power project capacity of 200+ Mwp. The company also secured an order from M. S. Synthetics.

** Rattanindia Power said it was holding discussions with lenders of unit, Sinnar Thermal Power for a resolution.

** Adani Enterprises raised 1 billion rupees by allotting non-convertible debentures.

** Mahindra and Mahindra said it sold 8.2 million shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive.

** SML Isuzu said it expects sales volume to increase and that export volumes would likely increase considerably in next 3-5 years.

** BHEL secured an order from NTPC for setting up 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project stage-3.

** India’s IFCI approved preferential issue of equity share capital worth up to 1 billion rupees to the India government.

** India’s Wherrelz IT Solutions signed an agreement with Fedex Securities.

** Bharat Rasayan elevated Rajender Prasad Gupta as CEO.

** Nettlinx will consider raising of funds for expansion.

** Bank of India invested 100 million rupees in Open Network for Digital Commerce.

Indian shares

