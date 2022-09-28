PARTLY FACETIOUS: The birth of new JS-Dar equation

“The problem for the JS is that Dar’s loyalty to Nawaz Sharif transcends his loyalty to anyone else.”

“JS as in Joint Secretary?”

“Ha ha, very funny, I meant Junior Sharif who is currently the country’s prime minister.”

“OK but JS is under a full Secretary so…”

“OH dear! Anyway going back to Dar, JS should be happy that Dar’s loyalty to Nawaz Sharif is up to the nth degree as to a Mohsin”

“There is no one bearing the name Mohsin in the Sharif clan.”

“I meant mohsin as in benefactor…”

“Ah indeed – one question if the coveted characteristic is in a name, for example Sadiq and ameen are both names in this country…”

“See the PML-N is a status quo party, knows what names are appropriate, you take The Khan party…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway you reckon Dar will bypass JS to go to the full secretary in London?”

“Let’s not underestimate Dar’s capacity – JS was effortlessly overruled when JS was the Chief Minister Punjab but as Prime Minister I am not so sure.”

“Besides it’s not as if he has shifted his loyalty from the Sharifs to…to The Khan like Javed Iqbal, former Chairman National Accountability Bureau.”

“Right but one thing you can be sure of: Maryam Nawaz and her expanding…”

“You can joke about the increasing baldness of say the Brothers Sharifs who seem to have given up on that vanity - replacement of hair, you can talk of the expanding girth of Sheikh Rashid but you must not talk of Maryam Nawaz’s expanding…”

“Hey don’t put words in my mouth – all I meant was that her family is expanding as her children marry.”

“Ah yes, so with Dar she will not need to Whatsapp secretaries and members of the cabinet…”

“Anyway Dar will make sure that all her requests are not only entertained but they don’t become the subject matter of the media and The Khan’s speeches and…”

“One suggestion to her though: academic institutions invite all – from various parties, from various sectors, from various school of thought so if The Khan is invited by an academic institution…”

“Forgive her for she knows not what she says.”

“What?”

“She married very young and never went to university…”

“Ah yes indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022