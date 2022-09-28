AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
Alkhidmat conducts citywide spray campaign

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has initiated a special fumigation campaign to tackle the spread of the dengue virus in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The campaign was initiated a few days ago by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. More than a dozen of vehicles with volunteers are employed in this regard.

Several areas of the city including Korangi, Landhi, Surjani, Patel Para, Baldia Town, Lyari, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Banaras, Orangi have been sprayed as part of the drive.

Besides, scores of masjids, imambargahs, private and government schools and colleges, Pakistan Post head office, Sindh Election Commission office and similar institutions have also received the spray. The campaign is ongoing and scores of Alkhidmat volunteers are participating in it.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig has said that the charity organization had also done a similar activity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A quick response to the spreading dengue fever can be stemmed through such broader efforts he said. The spray drive is also being carried out in flood-hit areas, which are vulnerable to malaria, dengue and such insect borne diseases.

He appealed to citizens to keep their homes and surroundings clean while taking preventive measures against these diseases. Lastly he reminded that Alkhidmat’s healthcare institutions and hospitals were providing dengue and similar tests at 50 percent discount to help the public.

