KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 27, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,518.23 High: 41,589.89 Low: 41,151.54 Net Change: 366.69 Volume (000): 124,681 Value (000): 7,894,632 Makt Cap (000) 1,609,114,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,209.82 NET CH (+) 54.13 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,492.06 NET CH (+) 52.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,507.40 NET CH (+) 54.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,800.45 NET CH (+) 47.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,687.92 NET CH (+) 62.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,137.08 NET CH (+) 7.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-September-2022 ====================================

