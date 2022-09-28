Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 27, 2022). ==================================== ...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,518.23
High: 41,589.89
Low: 41,151.54
Net Change: 366.69
Volume (000): 124,681
Value (000): 7,894,632
Makt Cap (000) 1,609,114,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,209.82
NET CH (+) 54.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,492.06
NET CH (+) 52.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,507.40
NET CH (+) 54.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,800.45
NET CH (+) 47.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,687.92
NET CH (+) 62.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,137.08
NET CH (+) 7.02
------------------------------------
As on: 27-September-2022
====================================
