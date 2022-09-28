AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Cables Ltd            21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     65% (F),15% B     19-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                      22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     10% B             20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
G3 Technologies Ltd            22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     8.8045% R         20-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd               22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     NIL                              28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd     22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     620% (F)          20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd         26-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd              15-Sep-22    29-Sep-22     125% (F), 25% B   13-Sep-22      29-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd       21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22     45 (F)            19-Sep-22      29-Sep-22
Universal Insurance Co         22-Sep-22    29-Sep-22                                      29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd   21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     60% (F)           19-Sep-22      30-Sep-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd          23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     NIL               30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd     23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     50% (F), 20% B    21-Sep-22      30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd        24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     32.5% (F)         22-Sep-22      30-Sep-22
(KFTFC1) KashFFoundation       24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                   29-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd         23-Sep-22    01-10-2022    47.50% (F)        21-Sep-22     01-10-2022
JS Bank Ltd                    28-Sep-22    04-10-2022                                    04-10-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd      26-Sep-22    05-10-2022    NIL              05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd          28-Sep-22    05-10-2022                                    05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance 
Company Ltd                    30-Sep-22    06-10-2022                                    06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd        28-Sep-22    07-10-2022                                    07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd             01-10-2022   07-10-2022    40% (F)           29-Sep-22     07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel 
Industries Ltd                 03-10-2022   07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd        03-10-2022   10-10-2022                                    10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Ltd                            03-10-2022   11-10-2022                                    11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd           04-10-2022   11-10-2022    15% (F),10% B     30-Sep-22     11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd            05-10-2022   12-10-2022    5% (F)           03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd      05-10-2022   12-10-2022    30% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd         06-10-2022   13-10-2022    50% (F)          04-10-2022     13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd               07-10-2022   14-10-2022    10% (F)          05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Ltd                            07-10-2022   14-10-2022                                    14-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.      08-10-2022   15-10-2022    30% (F)          06-10-2022     15-10-2022
AriFHabib Ltd                  08-10-2022   15-10-2022    60% (F)          06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd            09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                    15-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
 Mills Ltd                     10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL              17-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd        10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL              17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd        10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL              17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd         11-10-2022   17-10-2022                                    17-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               11-10-2022   18-10-2022    25% (F)          07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                  11-10-2022   18-10-2022    20% (F), 4% (B)  07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                12-10-2022   18-10-2022                                    18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK 
Ltd                            12-10-2022   18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022   19-10-2022    150% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Ltd                            12-10-2022   19-10-2022    15% (F)          10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd               12-10-2022   19-10-2022    NIL                             19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd            13-10-2022   19-10-2022    NIL                             19-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd             12-10-2022   20-10-2022    20% (F)          10-10-2022     20-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd              12-10-2022   20-10-2022    NIL                             20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd             13-10-2022   20-10-2022    150% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                13-10-2022   20-10-2022    60% (F)          11-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd             14-10-2022   20-10-2022    100% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & 
Ceramics Ltd                   14-10-2022   20-10-2022    15% (F)          12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                       14-10-2022   20-10-2022    50% (F)          12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd        14-10-2022   20-10-2022    25% B            12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd       13-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL              21-10-2022
First National Bank 
Modaraba                       14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL              21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd              14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL              21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd           14-10-2022   21-10-2022    50% (F)          12-10-2022     21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd               14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL              21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                 15-10-2022   21-10-2022    80% (F)          13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                15-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL              21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) 
Ltd                            15-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL              21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd       15-10-2022   21-10-2022    12.5% (B)        13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                    14-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL              22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd       15-10-2022   22-10-2022    15% (F)          13-10-2022     22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank 
Ltd                            15-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL              22-10-2022
MCB-ARIFHABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD                   17-10-2022   24-10-2022    10% (F)          13-10-2022     24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                             24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd                       17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                             24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                             24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd            18-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                             24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd       18-10-2022   24-10-2022    50% (F)          14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd           17-10-2022   25-10-2022    23% (F)          13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd       17-10-2022   25-10-2022    20% (F)          13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                             25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                  18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                             25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd               18-10-2022   25-10-2022    15% B            14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                    18-10-2022   25-10-2022    25% (F)          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd             18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                             25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd        18-10-2022   25-10-2022    20% (F)          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd    18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                             25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd     19-10-2022   25-10-2022    100% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                             25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.             19-10-2022   25-10-2022    10% (F)          17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd         19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                             25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                             25-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd         18-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)          14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd            18-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                             26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                 19-10-2022   26-10-2022    12% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                    19-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd         19-10-2022   26-10-2022    5% (F)           17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares              19-10-2022   26-10-2022    5%                              26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod              19-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                             26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba             20-10-2022   26-10-2022    9% (F)           18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Ltd                            20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                             26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd          20-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                 20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                             26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd           20-10-2022   26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)       18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd          20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F)          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd             20-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F)          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile 
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Co. Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    30% (F)          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd             20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba       20-10-2022   27-10-2022    3.744% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd                            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd               21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Ltd                            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company 
Ltd                            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    40% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                  21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    200% (F) 20% B   19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries
 Ltd                           21-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F) 25% (B)  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   21-10-2022   27-10-2022    10% (B)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd               21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                             27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    15% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                    15-10-2022   28-10-2022    15% (B)          13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Ltd                            15-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)          13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                18-10-2022   28-10-2022    4.5% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba           18-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                   21-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd               21-10-2022   28-10-2022    40% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd        21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                             28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.               21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                             28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd          22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                             28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba       22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                             28-10-2022
Pakistan National 
Shipping Corporation           22-10-2022   28-10-2022    50% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd    22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                             28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd                 22-10-2022   31-10-2022    NIL                             31-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba         26-10-2022   08-11-2022    10% B            24-10-2022     27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories