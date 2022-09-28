KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 27, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 230.50 232.80 DKK 29.66 29.76
SAUDIA RIYAL 61.20 61.80 NOK 21.37 21.47
UAE DIRHAM 63.00 63.63 SEK 20.36 20.46
EURO 224.00 226.20 AUD $ 150.00 152.00
UK POUND 250.00 252.50 CADS 170.00 172.00
JAPANI YEN 1.58760 1.60760 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 233.26 234.26 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 34.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
