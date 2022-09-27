AGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.22%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.75%)
EPCL 56.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2%)
FCCL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
GGGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
KEL 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
OGDC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.32%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.66%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
TRG 130.12 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.54%)
UNITY 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,144 Increased By 18.4 (0.45%)
BR30 15,693 Increased By 197.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 185 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,488 Increased By 67.9 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch up as consumer stocks gain

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 12:19pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday led by consumer companies, after closing at near two-month lows in the previous session, while subdued global markets kept gains in check.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 17,058 as of 0506 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.3% to 57,316.04. On Monday, both indexes fell more than 1.5%.

“The global markets are not completely out of the woods.

Indian markets will not be able to sustain major gains given the macro data in the US, monthly derivatives expiry and the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision later this week,“ said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst, Mehta Equities.

Indian shares end at 2-month lows on slowdown worries

“We are in a very volatile zone given the movement in the dollar index. Unless the index cools off, Indian markets may not be in a positive trend,” Tapse said.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 51.01 billion Indian rupees ($625.1 million) domestic equities on Monday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

The Nifty FMCG index gained 1% on hopes of higher volume growth and margin recovery as prices of many key raw materials like palm oil have cooled off, analysts said. The index gained nearly 4% last week.

“We are in the festive season and volume growth will be higher compared to last six months. Being a defensive sector, the FMCG looks good,” Tapse said.

Among individual shares, Mahindra Logistics rose 2.5% after the company said it will sell its enterprise mobility business to its unit for 361.2 million rupees and buy Rivigo’s B2B Express business for 2.25 billion rupees.

Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever were top gainers in the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

Adani Ports was the top loser, falling 2.5%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares inch up as consumer stocks gain

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories