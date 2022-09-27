AGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.22%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.98%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
GGGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
MLCF 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.32%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.66%)
TREET 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 129.72 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.22%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 17.6 (0.43%)
BR30 15,695 Increased By 200 (1.29%)
KSE100 41,331 Increased By 179.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,486 Increased By 66.6 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test support at $1,558 in Q4

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 12:13pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,558 per ounce in the fourth quarter, a break below could open the way towards $1,437.

A five-wave cycle from $1,045.85 has completed at the March high of $2,069.89.

A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a break below the 38.2% retracement of $1,679.

The metal is expected to seek a support at $1,558.

Given that both the supports at $1,829 and $1,679 triggered bounces, the support at $1,558 may stop the fall and cause another bounce.

The anticipated bounce could be classified as a pullback towards the neckline of a double-top.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,627

It may be limited to $1,679, where the neckline formed.

This double-top suggests a target around $1,288. It seems there is still a big room of the downside.

A detailed study on the daily chart reveals the complex wave structure of the downtrend. A double-zigzag or triple-zigzag is developing.

The current wave c may travel into a range of $1,526-$1,568 range, as pointed by a falling channel and suggested by a projection analysis.

This range engulfs the 50% retracement of $1,558 on the daily chart. The chance of a decent bounce will be very high.

Probably, the bounce will be driven by a wave x, as the downtrend may adopt a triple-zigzag mode.

A falling channel suggests that a strong bounce may not occur until gold falls to $1,568. There might some minor bounces during the fall.

None of them could reverse the trend.

Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may test support at $1,558 in Q4

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories