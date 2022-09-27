AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.75%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.87%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 128.77 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.47%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 15.6 (0.38%)
BR30 15,667 Increased By 171.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 41,317 Increased By 165.5 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 01:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar, and was up 1.3% in the inter-bank market during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1:40pm, the rupee was being quoted at 234, an appreciation of Rs3.02 or 1.3% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, Pakistan's rupee had made positive strides as well, closing at 237.02 after appreciating Rs2.63 or 1.11% in the inter-bank market as it factored in the return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, an advocate of a strong currency.

Sentiment-driven: Pakistan's rupee closes with considerable gain against US dollar

Dar, who returned to the country after a five-year self-exile in London on Monday, said he would take up the role of finance minister for the fourth time, adding that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut and stressing he wanted a strong and stable rupee.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked me to accept the responsibilities of finance minister,” Dar said in a statement broadcast on state television on Monday evening. “By the grace of God, I will try my best to get Pakistan out of this economic rut.”

Dar is taking office, for the fourth time, with the challenge of getting the economy out of one of its worst balance of payment crises that has seen foreign reserves falling to a month of imports.

Reserves got a boost after the IMF board last month approved the seventh and eighth reviews of a bailout programme, allowing for a release of over $1.1 billion, but other inflows have not yet materialised.

Internationally, the US dollar maintained an upper hand against other currencies. The dollar index on Tuesday eased 0.1% to 113.8, after earlier touching 114.58, its strongest against a basket of peer currencies since May 2002.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, on indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices.

This is an intra-day update

SBP Ishaq Dar Dollar Rupee Dollar rate oil price Exchange rate Interbank forex rate usd rate pkr rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories