Sep 27, 2022
Hong Kong stocks in red at open

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2022 10:08am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot again Tuesday morning as investors struggled to find any positives from an uncertain economic outlook with central banks ramping up interest rates to stamp out inflation.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.09 percent, or 16.49 points, to 17,838.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 5.17 points, to 3,056.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.31 percent, or 6.08 points, to 1,955.08.

