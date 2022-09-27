Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army majors were among six military personnel who embraced martyrdom when a helicopter crash occurred in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday. The unfortunate incident occurred during a flying mission near Harnai district’s Khost city late last night, the military’s media wing mentioned in its statement.

The press statement read that among the six personnel were two pilots as well who lost their lives.

Major Khurram Shahzad, 39, was a resident of Attock who has left behind a wife and daughter. Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, 30, was a resident of Rawalpindi and is survived by a wife and two sons.

Subedar Abdul Wahid, 44 hailed from Karak’s Sabir Abad village and has left behind a wife and four children, while sepoy Muhammad Imran, 27, was a resident of Khanewal’s Makhdoompur and is survived by a wife and three children.

Naik Jalil, 30, was a resident of Gujarat’s village Bhutta. He left behind a wife and two children. Sepoy Shoaib, 35, was a resident of Attock’s Khatarphatti village. He is survived by a wife and child.

The ISPR has yet to release details about the cause of the crash which comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of the martyred soldiers were offered at Quetta Garrison, according to the ISPR. Balochistan corps commander as well as senior military and civil officials attended the funeral.

The bodies of the martyrs are now being sent to their native towns where they will be buried with full military honours, the ISPR added.

In August, a Pakistan Army helicopter — that had gone missing for a day — had also crashed, leaving the same number of military personnel martyred. The chopper was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela.

It had gone missing en route to Karachi from Quetta at around 5:30pm. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the accident occurred due to “bad weather” as per the initial investigation.

