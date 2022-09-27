PARTLY FACETIOUS: But the Khan is changing

“The problem is that while all stakeholders are playing a game yet they are not playing the same game.” “Well The Khan is playing cricket and perhaps apart from Babar Azam eleven who is not a stakeholder he can beat everyone else…”

“True but The Khan is changing…”

“If you are going to say changing the umpire then I would strongly disagree – an umpire is not, I repeat not, appointed after a consensus between the teams and…”

“Right the ICC appoints the umpires and takes into account five considerations, notably; he be independent of the countries involved in the match/series, be the best available in the business so experience, frequency appointed to same teams, better performing umpires used more often and of course their workload considerations…”

“Yes but it doesn’t matter cause The Khan says his ball will get three wickets and that is not possible in cricket, I mean technically you can get two – one by clean bowled and the other run out or both run out…”

“Oh, and what is the Nawaz League playing…”

“Nawaz Sharif is playing patience, Shehbaz Sharif is playing checkers and…”

“Right, they are both not well, so sit down games and The Rana?”

“Gulli danda, I guess in English it would be tipcat…”

“And the tipped cat is Sheikh Rashid these days.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway what’s Maulana playing?”

“Hockey but he can’t keep pace with his team and so…”

“Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib plays bridge, a card game which requires shrewdness.”

“Oh and I guess the establishment played test cricket with The Khan while he was prime minister but The Khan changed to T20 midway and…”

“And with the Coalition they are playing golf, see there are long shots, short shots, the ball may even go into a stream and then…”

“I get you and the courts are playing football, each ball must be responded to and…”

“That could also be T20 where The Khan naturally excels.”

“No comment.”

