AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: But the Khan is changing

Anjum Ibrahim Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
Follow us

“The problem is that while all stakeholders are playing a game yet they are not playing the same game.” “Well The Khan is playing cricket and perhaps apart from Babar Azam eleven who is not a stakeholder he can beat everyone else…”

“True but The Khan is changing…”

“If you are going to say changing the umpire then I would strongly disagree – an umpire is not, I repeat not, appointed after a consensus between the teams and…”

“Right the ICC appoints the umpires and takes into account five considerations, notably; he be independent of the countries involved in the match/series, be the best available in the business so experience, frequency appointed to same teams, better performing umpires used more often and of course their workload considerations…”

“Yes but it doesn’t matter cause The Khan says his ball will get three wickets and that is not possible in cricket, I mean technically you can get two – one by clean bowled and the other run out or both run out…”

“Oh, and what is the Nawaz League playing…”

“Nawaz Sharif is playing patience, Shehbaz Sharif is playing checkers and…”

“Right, they are both not well, so sit down games and The Rana?”

“Gulli danda, I guess in English it would be tipcat…”

“And the tipped cat is Sheikh Rashid these days.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway what’s Maulana playing?”

“Hockey but he can’t keep pace with his team and so…”

“Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib plays bridge, a card game which requires shrewdness.”

“Oh and I guess the establishment played test cricket with The Khan while he was prime minister but The Khan changed to T20 midway and…”

“And with the Coalition they are playing golf, see there are long shots, short shots, the ball may even go into a stream and then…”

“I get you and the courts are playing football, each ball must be responded to and…”

“That could also be T20 where The Khan naturally excels.”

“No comment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Babar Azam Shehbaz Sharif Icc Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: But the Khan is changing

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

PSX digitizes listing process through ‘PRIDE’

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

Read more stories