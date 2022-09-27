KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 252,587 tonnes of cargo comprising 204,299 tonnes of import cargo and 48,288 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 204,299 comprised of 68,580 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,264 tonnes of Lentils, 28,097 tonnes of Petcoke, 6,978 tonnes of Urea, 8,430 tonnes of Wheat and 85,950 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 48,288 tonnes comprised of 48,067 tonnes of containerized cargo & 221 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 2691 containers comprising of 1225 containers import and 1466 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 221 of 20’s and 494 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 08 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 407 of 20’s and 269 of 40’s loaded containers while 195 of 20’s and 163 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 06 ships, namely Northern Dexterity, Navios Jasmine, Safeen Pearl, Teera Bhum, Ocean Jupiter and RDO Endeavour have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, Great Profit, Long Beach Trader, Bordo Mavi, Xin Shanghai, Seaspan Chiba, Al Shaffiah and Northern Dexterity have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Hafnia Lene and Lotus Park left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Pan Begonia and CL Yingna He are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 143,903 tonnes, comprising 99,142 tonnes imports cargo and 44,761 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,708` Containers (1,075 TEUs Imports and 2,633 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

