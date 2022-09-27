KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 26, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
277,273,732 143,728,965 10,974,864,152 5,180,409,427
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,540,688,086 (1,011,675,269) 529,012,816
Local Individuals 11,142,727,469 (11,079,607,265) 63,120,204
Local Corporates 4,941,147,007 (5,533,280,028) (592,133,020)
