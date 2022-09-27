KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 26, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,151.54 High: 41,196.63 Low: 40,620.21 Net Change: 531.33 Volume (000): 139,319 Value (000): 8,487,457 Makt Cap (000) 1,594,897,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,155.69 NET CH (+) 80.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,439.38 NET CH (+) 117.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,452.81 NET CH (+) 30.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,753.34 NET CH (+) 225.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,625.32 NET CH (+) 13.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,130.06 NET CH (+) 140.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-September-2022 ====================================

