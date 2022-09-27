Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 26, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,151.54
High: 41,196.63
Low: 40,620.21
Net Change: 531.33
Volume (000): 139,319
Value (000): 8,487,457
Makt Cap (000) 1,594,897,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,155.69
NET CH (+) 80.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,439.38
NET CH (+) 117.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,452.81
NET CH (+) 30.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,753.34
NET CH (+) 225.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,625.32
NET CH (+) 13.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,130.06
NET CH (+) 140.23
------------------------------------
As on: 26-September-2022
====================================
