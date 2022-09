SINGAPORE: Palm oil may revisit its Sept. 20 low of 3,631 ringgit per tonne, as a bounce from the Sept. 8 low of 3,481 ringgit has completed.

The bounce adopted a corrective wave mode, consisting of three waves, with the wave c being much shorter than the wave a.

Malaysian palm oil falls

Such a relation suggests a bearish market sentiment. Resistance is at 3,796 ringgit, a break above may lead to a gain into 3,847-3,897 ringgit range.