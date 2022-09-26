AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.58%)
AVN 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.33%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
EFERT 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.75%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
FLYNG 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.07%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.7%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.02%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.3%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.99%)
TRG 118.05 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.86%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.97%)
WAVES 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,082 Increased By 43.5 (1.08%)
BR30 15,201 Increased By 216.8 (1.45%)
KSE100 40,876 Increased By 255.9 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,302 Increased By 88.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit three-month low on slowdown worries

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 10:45am
Follow us

Australian shares hit a more than three-month low on Monday, with investors staying away from riskier assets on fears of a global slowdown, as the US Federal Reserve maintained its hawkish monetary policy stance to fight red-hot inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped as much as 1.9% by 0022 GMT, its lowest since June 21.

The benchmark hits its lowest in two months on Friday.

The market reflected a broader weakness, as investors continued to reposition themselves amid fears of an economic slowdown, after the Fed raised rates by another 75 basis points for the third consecutive time last week and warned of further increases.

Australia shares hit over two-month low on Fed’s stance; banks, tech stocks weigh

Energy Stocks were the top laggards and fell 5.2%, their biggest drop in more than two months.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos slipped 5.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

Miners slid 4.5%, hitting their lowest since July 25, with BHP and Rio Tinto dropping more than 3% each. Weak bullion prices dragged the gold sub-index down 4.9% to hit a five-year low, with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining slipping 3.2%.

Financials declined 1.4%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks down 0.8%-1.2%. Healthcare stocks were the only gainers, adding 0.2%.

However, Ramsay Health Care dipped 5.1% after the hospital operator said it would cease discussions with consortium led by KKR & Co on the buyout proposal.

Separately, Link Administration tumbled 6.7% and was among the top losers on ASX, after its $1.6 bln buyout by Canada’s Dye & Durham fell through on Friday.

Fruit grower Costa Group tumbled 11.8% to its lowest since February 2016 and was the top loser on ASX after Sean Hallahan stepped down as chief executive officer and managing director.

Markets in New Zealand were closed due to a public holiday.

The New Zealand benchmark fell 0.7% on Friday.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares hit three-month low on slowdown worries

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

Read more stories