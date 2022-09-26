AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Hong Kong stocks down at open

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2022 09:38am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Monday following another painful week across world markets fuelled by recession fears as central banks ramp up interest rates to battle inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.56 percent, or 99.85 points, to 17,833.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.75 percent, or 23.15 points, to 3,065.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.62 percent, or 12.21 points, to 1,951.48.

