Hong Kong stocks down at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Monday following another painful week across world markets fuelled by recession fears as central banks ramp up interest rates to battle inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.56 percent, or 99.85 points, to 17,833.42.

Hong Kong stocks end at 11-year low

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.75 percent, or 23.15 points, to 3,065.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.62 percent, or 12.21 points, to 1,951.48.