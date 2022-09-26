AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Futures spread down 738bps

Published 26 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 738bps to 9.47 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 10.3 percent to 54.81 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 49.69 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 4.7 percent to Rs 3.38 billion during this week as compared to previous week’s average of Rs 3.23 billion.

