PFA unearths fake juice manufacturing factory

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday unearthed a factory producing fake juices with artificial flavours in Thokar Niaz Baig.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. Meanwhile the raiding team confiscated 12,000 litres of substandard juice during the raid.

He said that harmful juices were being produced with artificial sweeteners, flavours, loose colours and hazardous chemicals instead of fruit pulp. Further, adulterated ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of juice. However, the use of chemically contaminated juice poses a threat to users’ health, especially children.

