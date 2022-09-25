AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Pakistan's finance minister says he will formally resign from role

BR Web Desk | Reuters Published September 25, 2022 Updated September 25, 2022 11:46pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has stepped down from his position, Aaj News reported on Sunday, a development that took place as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), leader of the coalition government, held a high-level huddle in London.

Miftah, who accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to London, offered his resignation to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

"I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister," Miftah said in a tweet, adding that he had signalled his plans to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting. "I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan," he added.

As per the report, the PML-N supremo nominated ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar as Miftah’s replacement.

Dar is expected to return to Pakistan along with PM Shehbaz, and take oath as the finance minister on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif commended Miftah's efforts to steer Pakistan out of a default-like situation.

Miftah also thanked the PML-N leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and said that he diligently served his duties during his brief four-month tenure.

Earlier, it had been reported that Nawaz Sharif was displeased with the current economic policies and had called for a change in direction.

Nawaz was worried about skyrocketing inflation that had directly affected ordinary people, impacting PML-N's vote-bank.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that Dar will return to Pakistan next week.

Dar will take oath as a Senator, and subsequently as the finance minister of the country.

