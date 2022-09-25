India choose to field in Australia T20 series decider

HYDERABAD: India’s Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first against Australia in the deciding Twenty20 of their three-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The hosts on Friday beat Australia in Nagpur to level the series, in a game cut to eight overs a side after a wet outfield delayed the start.

Both teams announced one change with India’s Rishabh Pant making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Inglis replacing Sean Abbott for Australia.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND) and Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match referee: Javagal Singh (IND)