AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India choose to field in Australia T20 series decider

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2022 07:16pm
Follow us

HYDERABAD: India’s Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first against Australia in the deciding Twenty20 of their three-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The hosts on Friday beat Australia in Nagpur to level the series, in a game cut to eight overs a side after a wet outfield delayed the start.

Both teams announced one change with India’s Rishabh Pant making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Inglis replacing Sean Abbott for Australia.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND) and Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match referee: Javagal Singh (IND)

India Cricket australia Rohit Sharma Twenty20 international

Comments

1000 characters

India choose to field in Australia T20 series decider

Audio-leak proves Sharif family can ignore Kashmiris' struggle for vested interest: Imran Khan

Imran Khan telling lies and misguiding people: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Saudi leads Gulf bourses lower on recession worries

United Arab Emirates to supply Germany with gas, diesel: report

England send Pakistan in to bat in 4th T20

Moscow pledges 'full protection' to any areas annexed by Russia

24 dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh

Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation

‘Important decision will be made in October’: Rashid says elections 'need of the hour'

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Read more stories