Sep 25, 2022
Duty, taxes free import of vehicles— denies issuance of any SRO

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday categorically denied issuance of any SRO that allows import of duty and taxes free bullet proof vehicles.

According to a clarification issued by the FBR here on Saturday, the Federal Cabinet approved a decision in 2019 to allow such facility but no notification to this effect has been issued so far.

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

The news that has appeared in various sections of the media is not based on correct facts, FBR added.

