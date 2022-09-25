SAU approves new degree programmes

HYDERABAD: The syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University has approved new degree programs in the university and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus, while important decisions have also been taken on various financial and administrative matters.

The 113th meeting of the Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam was held in the committee room, presided by Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, in which the financial, administrative, and academic matters related to the university, colleges and sub-campus were discussed.

The budget and expenditure for the financial year 2022-23 were approved, and financial matters for the financial year 2021-22 were also discussed, while new degree programs were approved for the University, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub-Campus Umerkot, among them, BS Poultry, BS Dairy Technology, BS Fisheries and Aquaculture, BS English, BS Software Engineering for the University and BS Software Engineering, BS English for SAU Tandojam, BS Software Engineering and BS English for SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot and BS Food Technology and BS Information Technology were approved for Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies.

In the meeting, nominated member of HEC Islamabad and former Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Dr. Nelofar Shaikh, former Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering & Technology University Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Rehman Memon, former Federal Secretary and nominated member of Sindh HEC Imtiaz Qazi, Sadiqa Salahuddin, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi and Director Finance Aneel Kumar participated, while Muhammad Mureed Rahmon, Secretary Universities and Boards participated in the meeting online.

Earlier, prayers were also offered for the martyrs in rains and floods, protection from natural calamities and prosperity of the country.

