Thai delegation calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: A delegation led by Thailand’s Ambassador Chakkrid Karachidwong called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Saturday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

The delegation included Deputy Head Mission Avanda Amatavivat, First Secretary Aiyarat Kosakul and others also visited the mango saplings planted by King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirkit in 1962 and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn in 2012, which had now become trees. The Buddha bowl presented to Sir Bennis Fitzpatrick in 1895 is also present in its original form at the Governor House.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab also presented the historical album of the visit of King Bhumibol, Queen Sirkat and Princess Maha Chakri to the Ambassador of Thailand.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that Pakistan and Thailand have close and cordial relations spanning over many decades. He said that bilateral relations between the two countries are valued.

He said that the monuments preserved in Pakistan have promoted long-lasting and strong relations between the two countries.

He said that there are thousands of Pakistanis living in Thailand, especially Pakistani origin Pathans living in Thailand, who are known as Thai Pathans, playing the role of a bridge between the two countries. He said that there is a need to further promote bilateral relations in trade, education, science and technology.

On this occasion, Chakkrid Karachidwong, Ambassador of Thailand welcomed the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand and emphasized the need to start joint investment projects between Pakistan and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman gave assent to three bills in public interest while four bills were sent back to the Punjab Assembly with various proposals with a view to correction and improvement.

Among the approved bills are The Evacuee Properties and Displaced Persons Laws (Repeal) (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Punjab Board of Revenue Amendment Bill 2021 and The Bahawalpur Metropolitan University Bill 2021.

The bills sent back to the Punjab Assembly include Punjab Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, Forest (Amendment) Bill 2022, Punjab Seed Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Among the bills that Governor Punjab sent back to the Punjab Assembly in public interest with a view to improve it in the light of suggestions, in the Seed Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in which he has proposed that according to the constitution and law, the power to form the board of the corporation should not be vested in a single person but in the cabinet.

