AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 23, 2022).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 242.00
Open Offer     Rs 244.40
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

buying and selling currency exchange rates buying and selling rate of US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

$2,000 and above: ECs must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories