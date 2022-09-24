Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 23, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 242.00
Open Offer Rs 244.40
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 24
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.71
▲ 0.57 (18.15%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Sep 24
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
7.75
▲ 0.90 (13.14%)
|
Punjab Mod / Sep 24
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.99
▲ 0.22 (12.43%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Sep 24
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
1.90
▲ 0.16 (9.20%)
|
F.Treet Manuf / Sep 24
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
9.50
▲ 0.69 (7.83%)
|
Hira Textile / Sep 24
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.93
▲ 0.14 (7.82%)
|
Fazal Cloth / Sep 24
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited(FZCM)
|
227.90
▲ 15.90 (7.50%)
|
Habib Rice Products / Sep 24
Habib Rice Product Limited(HRPL)
|
34.41
▲ 2.40 (7.50%)
|
Rafhan Maize / Sep 24
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited(RMPL)
|
9734
▲ 679.00 (7.50%)
|
Noon Sug. / Sep 24
Noon Sugar Mills Limited(NONS)
|
56.86
▲ 3.96 (7.49%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Orient Rental / Sep 24
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
6.30
▲ -0.90 (-12.50%)
|
Popular Islamic / Sep 24
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
8.40
▲ -0.99 (-10.54%)
|
Sanofi-Aventis / Sep 24
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited(SAPL)
|
1136.83
▲ -92.17 (-7.50%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Sep 24
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
223.71
▲ -18.13 (-7.50%)
|
United Dist. / Sep 24
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
33.30
▲ -2.70 (-7.50%)
|
Shams Textile / Sep 24
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
34.22
▲ -2.77 (-7.49%)
|
Janana D Mal / Sep 24
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
47.10
▲ -3.81 (-7.48%)
|
Saif Textile / Sep 24
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
19.80
▲ -1.60 (-7.48%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Sep 24
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
47.20
▲ -3.80 (-7.45%)
|
Feroze 1888 / Sep 24
Feroze1888 Mills Limited(FML)
|
63.16
▲ -5.08 (-7.44%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hascol Petrol / Sep 24
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
29,703,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 24
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
23,835,706
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 24
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
11,422,500
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 24
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
9,484,822
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
6,439,500
▼ 0.00
|
G3 Technologies / Sep 24
G3 Technologies Limited(GTECH)
|
5,857,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Sep 24
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
5,652,706
▼ 0.00
|
Habib Bank / Sep 24
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
4,933,819
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 24
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
4,133,132
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 24
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
3,453,705
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 23
|
240.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 23
|
239.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 23
|
143.31
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 23
|
0.98
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 23
|
1.09
|
Euro to USD / Sep 23
|
0.97
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 22
|
2.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 23
|
3693.23
|
India Sensex / Sep 23
|
58098.92
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 23
|
27153.83
|
Nasdaq / Sep 23
|
10867.93
|
Hang Seng / Sep 23
|
17933.27
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 23
|
7018.60
|
Dow Jones / Sep 23
|
29590.41
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 23
|
12284.19
|
France CAC40 / Sep 23
|
5783.41
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 23
|
78.74
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 23
|
22735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 23
|
131902
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 23
|
1643.94
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 23
|
92.54
Comments