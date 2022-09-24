AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 23, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 23, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,620.21
High:                      41,132.11
Low:                       40,516.10
Net Change:                   307.74
Volume (000):                 90,943
Value (000):               5,986,670
Makt Cap (000)         1,578,333,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,075.62
NET CH                     (+) 78.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,321.97
NET CH                     (-) 58.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,422.52
NET CH                    (-) 106.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,527.84
NET CH                     (-) 71.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,611.60
NET CH                     (-) 25.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,989.83
NET CH                     (-) 39.34
------------------------------------
As on:             23-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

