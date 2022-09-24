KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 23, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,620.21 High: 41,132.11 Low: 40,516.10 Net Change: 307.74 Volume (000): 90,943 Value (000): 5,986,670 Makt Cap (000) 1,578,333,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,075.62 NET CH (+) 78.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,321.97 NET CH (-) 58.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,422.52 NET CH (-) 106.02 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,527.84 NET CH (-) 71.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,611.60 NET CH (-) 25.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,989.83 NET CH (-) 39.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-September-2022 ====================================

