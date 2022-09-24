Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 23, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 23, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,620.21
High: 41,132.11
Low: 40,516.10
Net Change: 307.74
Volume (000): 90,943
Value (000): 5,986,670
Makt Cap (000) 1,578,333,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,075.62
NET CH (+) 78.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,321.97
NET CH (-) 58.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,422.52
NET CH (-) 106.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,527.84
NET CH (-) 71.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,611.60
NET CH (-) 25.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,989.83
NET CH (-) 39.34
------------------------------------
As on: 23-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments