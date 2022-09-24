KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 22-09-2022 23-09-2022 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd. # 16-09-2022 24-09-2022 24-09-2022 (BAFLTFC6) BANK ALFALAH LTD 11-09-2022 25-09-2022 JAVEDAN CORPORATION LTD 23-09-2022 25-09-2022 40% (i) 21-09-2022 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. # 19-09-2022 26-09-2022 26-09-2022 METATECH HEALTH LTD 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 355% (B) 16-09-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 280% (F),15% B 16-09-2022 26-09-2022 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 27-09-2022 200% (F) 16-09-2022 27-09-2022 First Habib Modaraba # 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 27-09-2022 I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 150% (F) 19-09-2022 27-09-2022 Habib Metro Modaraba # 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 27-09-2022 Pakistan Cables Ltd. 21-09-2022 28-09-2022 65% (F), 15% B 19-09-2022 28-09-2022 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 10% B 20-09-2022 28-09-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd * 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 8.8045% R 20-09-2022 Lucky Cement Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 NIL 28-09-2022 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 620% (F) 20-09-2022 28-09-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

