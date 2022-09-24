KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 22-09-2022 23-09-2022
The United Insurance
Co. of Pakistan Ltd. # 16-09-2022 24-09-2022 24-09-2022
(BAFLTFC6) BANK ALFALAH
LTD 11-09-2022 25-09-2022
JAVEDAN CORPORATION
LTD 23-09-2022 25-09-2022 40% (i) 21-09-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. # 19-09-2022 26-09-2022 26-09-2022
METATECH HEALTH LTD 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 355% (B) 16-09-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022
Colgate Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 280% (F),15% B 16-09-2022 26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 27-09-2022 200% (F) 16-09-2022 27-09-2022
First Habib Modaraba # 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 27-09-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 150% (F) 19-09-2022 27-09-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba # 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 27-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd. 21-09-2022 28-09-2022 65% (F),
15% B 19-09-2022 28-09-2022
Century Paper & Board
Mills Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 10% B 20-09-2022 28-09-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd * 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 8.8045% R 20-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 NIL 28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 620% (F) 20-09-2022 28-09-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *
