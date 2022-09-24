AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Published 24 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd           22-09-2022    23-09-2022
The United Insurance 
Co. of Pakistan Ltd. #         16-09-2022    24-09-2022                                   24-09-2022
(BAFLTFC6) BANK ALFALAH
LTD                            11-09-2022    25-09-2022
JAVEDAN CORPORATION
LTD                            23-09-2022    25-09-2022     40% (i)         21-09-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. #      19-09-2022    26-09-2022                                   26-09-2022
METATECH HEALTH LTD            20-09-2022    26-09-2022     355% (B)        16-09-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Ltd                            20-09-2022    26-09-2022
Colgate Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                 20-09-2022    26-09-2022     280% (F),15% B  16-09-2022    26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd       20-09-2022    27-09-2022     200% (F)        16-09-2022    27-09-2022
First Habib Modaraba #         21-09-2022    27-09-2022                                   27-09-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd             21-09-2022    27-09-2022     150% (F)        19-09-2022    27-09-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba #         21-09-2022    27-09-2022                                   27-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd.           21-09-2022    28-09-2022     65% (F),
15% B                          19-09-2022    28-09-2022
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                      22-09-2022    28-09-2022     10% B           20-09-2022    28-09-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd *          22-09-2022    28-09-2022     8.8045% R       20-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd               22-09-2022    28-09-2022     NIL                           28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum 
Company Ltd                    22-09-2022    28-09-2022     620% (F)        20-09-2022    28-09-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

