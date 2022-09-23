AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Pakistan send England in to bat in third T20I

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2022 07:46pm
KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent England in to bat in the third Twenty20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game of the seven-match series by six wickets, while Pakistan won the second by 10 wickets on Thursday. Both matches took place in Karachi.

Pakistan remained unchanged from the second game, while England handed a T20I debut to batter Will Jacks and added pacers Reece Topley and Mark Wood to the eleven.

Batter Alex Hales, Luke Wood and David Willey were left out.

The remaining matches are in Karachi (Sunday) and Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Faisal Afridi (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

