AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India forex reserves fall to near two-year low at $545.652bn

Reuters Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 05:43pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a seventh straight week, dropping to $545.652 billion in the week to Sept 16, its lowest level since Oct. 2, 2020, Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Reserves stood at $550.871 billion at the end of the previous week.

Though the fall in reserves is partly due to valuation changes, analysts believe a large part of the fall has been on account of the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention in the currency market to prevent the rupee from depreciating more sharply against dollar.

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

The rupee steadied by the close of trading on Friday after a turbulent week, tumbling past 81 per dollar to touch a record low earlier in the session, prompting RBI to intervene.

RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves India’s GDP India’s economy

Comments

1000 characters

India forex reserves fall to near two-year low at $545.652bn

UNGA: PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

15-session losing streak ends: Pakistan's rupee appreciates marginally

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

All hell to break loose without debt relief: PM Shehbaz

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers kills at least four people

Oil prices down 3% with recession fears in focus

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Read more stories