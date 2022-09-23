AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,554 Decreased By -374 (-0.91%)
KSE30 15,171 Decreased By -184.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers causes casualties

Reuters Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 04:47pm
Follow us

KABUL: A blast near a mosque rocked the Afghan capital on Friday as people were streaming out of afternoon prayers, authorities said, but the number of casualties was not yet known, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The explosion was the latest of a deadly series at mosques during Friday prayers in recent months, some of them claimed by the militant group Islamic State.

Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

"After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran. "All casualties are civilians, the exact number is not clear yet."

The explosion took place in Wazir Akbar Khan, an area formerly home to the city's 'green zone', the location of many foreign embassies and NATO, but now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Islamic State Kabul blast Kabul mosque

Comments

1000 characters

Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers causes casualties

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Oil prices down 3% with recession fears in focus

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Read more stories