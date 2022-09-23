AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.55%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.88%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.71%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.98%)
OGDC 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.33%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,086 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,314 Increased By 87.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 40,876 Decreased By -52 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,349 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares extend falls, Credit Suisse hits record low

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 02:00pm
Follow us

European stocks extended falls on Friday, dragged down by Credit Suisse and as an array of data pointing to an economic downturn in the region added to worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4%, as of 0806 GMT, hovering near 20-month lows and set to end its second straight week lower with falls of 2.6%.

Banks fell 0.6%, with Credit Suisse shedding 6% to hit a record low.

The Swiss bank sounded out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in roughly seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.

Still, the banking index in Europe was set to sharply outperform the benchmark STOXX 600 in September on bets of the sector being boosted by a high-interest rate environment.

Interest rates were sharply increased through the week, with the Fed delivering its third consecutive 75 basis-point (bp) hike on Wednesday and Switzerland exiting the era of negative interest rates on Thursday.

The Bank of England (BOE) also raised rates by a hefty sum this week, while the European Central Bank (ECB) earlier this month raised its policy rate by 75 bps.

European shares recover from geopolitical shock ahead of big Fed move

“If you just look at the main macro events this week from the Fed, the BOE and central banks around Europe, they have been on a rate-hiking spree,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“We also had comments from the ECB that they would have to raise interest rates going forward and the market is expecting at least another 50-bp hike while worrying about the threat of a recession.”

Big day for data

A survey showed the downturn in business activity across the euro zone deepened this month and the economy is likely entering a recession as consumers rein in spending amid a cost of living crisis.

Germany’s DAX index fell after a survey showed the downturn in German business activity deepened in September as higher energy costs hit Europe’s largest economy.

The French economy performed better than expected in September, as activity in the dominant services sector accelerated.

However, the manufacturing sector contracted from the previous month.

Paris shares fell 0.1%. The Spanish statistics agency reported a better-than-expected economic growth figure of 1.5% for the second quarter.

Spain’s IBEX 35 index dropped 0.6%.

European stocks US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

European shares extend falls, Credit Suisse hits record low

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

Read more stories