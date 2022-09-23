AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.55%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.88%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.71%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.98%)
OGDC 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.33%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,086 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,314 Increased By 87.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 40,876 Decreased By -52 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,349 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble extends recovery, heads towards 60 vs US dollar

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 01:57pm
Follow us

LONDON: The Russian rouble strengthened on Thursday, heading towards the 60 mark against the dollar, extending its recovery from July lows hit the previous day after the Kremlin ordered a partial military mobilisation.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 60.30 and had gained 1.45% to trade at 59.30 versus the euro.

It had firmed 1.4% against the yuan to 8.460.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.98% at $90.73 a barrel, helping to prop up Russian stock indexes.

BCS Global Markets analyst Artem Lavrishchev said that Russia’s share market was likely to further consolidate at its current level.

Russian rouble up slightly amid dollar liquidity fears

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3.82% to 1148.040 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 2.67% higher at 2188.24 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble extends recovery, heads towards 60 vs US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

Read more stories