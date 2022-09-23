AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.55%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.88%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.71%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.98%)
OGDC 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.33%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,086 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,314 Increased By 87.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 40,876 Decreased By -52 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,349 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

  • What the world has done is commendable but it is far from meeting the needs of the country, PM says in interview
BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 01:41pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday cautioned that among the flood affectees, 3 million children were on the verge of malnutrition and contracting water-borne diseases.

In an interview with Bloomberg in New York, where the PM was attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, he said that elderly people were also suffering.

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

“I am here to tell the world about the floods in Pakistan. They are a result of unprecedented rains induced by climate change,” he stressed. “It is not our making because our carbon emission proportion in the world is less than 1%.”

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

And yet, Pakistan is among the top 10 vulnerable economies of the globe, he said, adding that 33 million people have been affected, 1,500 people have lost their lives and 4 million acres of crops have been washed away.

Around 1 million houses have been completely damaged and many have endured partially destruction, the PM said.

“The UN secretary general visited Pakistan and termed the scale of devastation unbelievable. The entire country looks like a sea,” he said.

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

Due to conditions of the IMF programme, Pakistan has to enhance tax on petrol and electricity every month “and now, we have additional responsibility to rehabilitate millions of shelter less people, rebuild their houses and provide them employment," he said.

He also said global oil prices had risen to unimaginable levels owing to political tensions around the world.

He appreciated US President Joe Biden and other world leaders for speaking about Pakistan’s plight and donating to the affected regions.

“What the world has done is commendable but it is far from meeting the needs of the country,” he noted. “The government of Pakistan cannot do it alone. Our resources are insufficient and we need additional funds.”

“Unless the world comes out with billions of dollars in support for relief, rehabilitation and resilience, the economy cannot be placed back on track,” the PM said.

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

Asked if Pakistan would be able to make its debt repayments, PM Shehbaz said that the country had debt obligations due next month and it has asked for relief.

Antonio Guterres Shehbaz Sharif floods flash floods UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh 2010 Pakistan floods Floods disaster Women affected by floods floods in pak floods crisis catastrophic floods catastrophic floods in Pakistan Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Comments

1000 characters

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

Read more stories