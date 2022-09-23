AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
AVN 76.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.74%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.40 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.58%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,317 Increased By 90.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 40,896 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may rise into $91.66-$92.64 range

Brent oil may rise into a range of $91.66-$92.64 per barrel, as it seems to be riding on a wave C. The contract...
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 10:44am
Follow us

Brent oil may rise into a range of $91.66-$92.64 per barrel, as it seems to be riding on a wave C.

The contract managed to hover the Monday low of $88.50.

Its move over the past few days was such a circus that the trending signals have become very confusing.

Based on its reluctance to fall below $88.50, it is reasonable to presume that a wave C is unfolding, which started at $88.50 and is capable of travelling towards $93.61-$96.77 range.

Key support is fixed at $89.08, a break below which may open the way towards $87.24.

Brent oil still targets $88.50

On the daily chart, the support of $89.28 and the resistance at $93.44 are responsible for the high volatility on the hourly chart.

Even though the downtrend from $125.19 looks intact and is extending towards $83.63, a break below $89.28 is still needed to confirm the target.

Only a break above $93.44 could somehow swing the bearish sentiment.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may rise into $91.66-$92.64 range

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories