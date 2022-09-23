AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
AVN 76.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.74%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.25 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (3.46%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,317 Increased By 90.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 40,900 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,363 Increased By 7.4 (0.05%)
Hong Kong stocks kick off with more losses

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2022 09:51am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Friday, extending the week’s sell-off, after another retreat across world markets fuelled by recession fears as central banks ramp up interest rates to tame runaway inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.51 percent, or 92.36 points, to 18,055.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.07 percent, or 2.10 points, to 3,106.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally lower, inching down 0.79 points to 1,991.06.

