Hong Kong stocks kick off with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Friday, extending the week’s sell-off, after another retreat across world markets fuelled by recession fears as central banks ramp up interest rates to tame runaway inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.51 percent, or 92.36 points, to 18,055.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.07 percent, or 2.10 points, to 3,106.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally lower, inching down 0.79 points to 1,991.06.