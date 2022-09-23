Forex reserves fall by $247m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $247 million during the last week.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion as of September 16, 2022 compared to $14.317 billion on September 9, 2022.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 278 million to $ 8.346 billion down from $8.624 billion due to external debt repayment. Net forex reserves held by commercial banks increased by $30 million to $5.724 billion at the end of last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022