IK asks PM, Rana to get ready for ‘wrath of the people’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Thursday warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to get ready to face the “wrath of the people”, saying this time around the party is going to march on Islamabad fully prepared.

Speaking at a function organised to administer oath to 5,000 office-bearers of the party’s organisational advisory council, he said that the PTI workers were not prepared on May 25 due to which the police – on the orders of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah – unleashed brutal and excessive force against them.

“Listen, Rana Sanaullah! You won’t find a place to hide in Islamabad if you resorted to use of force [against PTI workers] this time around. We were not prepared on May 25 but, this time, we’re coming fully prepared,” he declared.

Khan reiterated that he would pursue his party’s policy of an independent foreign policy whether someone likes it or not as it is the prerogative of his party. “You people have to go door to door to educate the masses about our “real independence”. We’ve to liberate our people from the “cabal of crooks”, whose sole purpose is to stick to power is to get rid of their corruption cases,” he added.

In the same breath, he continued that he would test his tigers and tigresses’ capacity on Saturday as how they would demonstrate their strength, adding the “strength of PTI workers would become clear how far you can go in the fight against the corrupt political elite”.

“No one will give you independence by putting it on the plate as it demands sacrifice.A coward can never become a great leader as you need to overcome your fear to become a leader,” he maintained.

He called upon the people to join his party’s long march whenever he gives a protest call, adding this is a testing time for the PTI workers as well as the nation.

He said that no nation sacrifices its people to fulfil wishes of others but the corrupt rulers of Pakistan had allowed the West to carry out drone attacks in the country and brought other’s war in the motherland, leaving thousands of Pakistanis martyred and injured.

He said that the rupee is going downwards against the US dollar, the economy is shrinking, and inflation is on the rise due to the “imported regime” and its wrong policies.

