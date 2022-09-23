AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,167 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,829 tonnes of import cargo and 23,338 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 107,829 comprised of 62,338 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,009 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,014 tonnes of Rapeseed, 5,489 tonnes of Urea, 6,815 tonnes of Wheat & 29,164 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,338 tonnes comprised of 23,017 tonnes of containerized cargo & 321 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 7216 containers comprising of 4124 containers import and 3092 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1277 of 20’s and 1422 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 215 of 20’s and 687 of 40’s loaded containers while 311 of 20’s and 546 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships namely, Berlin Express, Long Beach Trader, MT Karachi, Al Shaffiah, TS Kelang, Seamax Westport and Green Ace have berthed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 04 ships, Al-Salam, MSC Melissa, OOCL Australia and Ogino Park left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, EM Astoria, FG Rotterdam and Best 8 are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

PTI’s planned protest: Additional police force summoned: Rana

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Cash-strapped PSO’s receivables hit Rs583.2bn mark

Read more stories