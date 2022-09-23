Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,167 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,829 tonnes of import cargo and 23,338 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 107,829 comprised of 62,338 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,009 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,014 tonnes of Rapeseed, 5,489 tonnes of Urea, 6,815 tonnes of Wheat & 29,164 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,338 tonnes comprised of 23,017 tonnes of containerized cargo & 321 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 7216 containers comprising of 4124 containers import and 3092 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1277 of 20’s and 1422 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 215 of 20’s and 687 of 40’s loaded containers while 311 of 20’s and 546 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships namely, Berlin Express, Long Beach Trader, MT Karachi, Al Shaffiah, TS Kelang, Seamax Westport and Green Ace have berthed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 04 ships, Al-Salam, MSC Melissa, OOCL Australia and Ogino Park left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, EM Astoria, FG Rotterdam and Best 8 are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

