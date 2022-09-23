KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 22, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 242.00 244.50 DKK 31.84 31.94
SAUDIA RIYAL 64.35 65.00 NOK 23.24 23.34
UAE DIRHAM 66.20 66.86 SEK 21.85 21.95
EURO 238.50 240.85 AUD $ 159.00 161.00
UK POUND 274.00 276.75 CADS 179.00 181.00
JAPANI YEN 1.68960 1.70960 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 245.75 246.75 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments