Moeen powers England to 199-5 in second T20I

KARACHI: England’s stand-in skipper Moeen Ali struck a rapid half-century to lead his team to 199-5 against Pakistan in the second T20 international in Karachi on Thursday.

Moeen smashed four sixes and as many fours in his 23-ball 55 not out after England opted to bat first after winning the toss at National Stadium.

Ben Duckett (43), Harry Brook (31) and Alex Hales (30) also contributed to the run-fest as England hammered 119 in the last 10 overs.

Moeen hit two towering sixes off pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s last two deliveries of the innings.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday, to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series.