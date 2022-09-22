AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Pakistan

FM Bilawal calls for 'Green Marshal Plan' to help climate vulnerable countries

  • Foreign Minister stresses the need for collective and urgent action to address the issue
BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:13pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a "Green Marshal Plan" to assist and support the climate-vulnerable countries, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Addressing a Closed Door Leaders' Roundtable on CoP-27 in New York, he highlighted the devastation caused by the recent climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

He noted that the loss to the country's economy was expected to run over $30 billion.

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

The foreign minister stressed the need for collective and urgent action to build back better in a greener and climate resilient manner.

Bilawal's renewed call for rich countries to address the issue of climate change comes days after he told US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Scott Nathan that Pakistan will require massive investment for climate resilience.

“Mobilising additional capital through institutions like DFC, including through coordinated efforts with other development finance institutions, is imperative to ensure that we adequately address the challenge of climate change,” Bilawal was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday.

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Meanwhile, during his interaction with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for global collective action to deal with climate change.

“In my interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA session, I apprised them of the flood disaster and highlighted the need for a collective action to deal with climate change,” the PM tweeted on Wednesday.

“I also told them that Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trade and economy.”

Floods in Pakistan have affected nearly 33 million people, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.

The death toll from the floods has surpassed 1,500 people, while the number of injured people stands at 12,860, revealed statistics from the NDMA.

