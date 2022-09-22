AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.58%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.24%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.83%)
EFERT 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.79%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.44%)
FCCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
GTECH 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.49%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
OGDC 72.29 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.65%)
PAEL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.69%)
TRG 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.4%)
UNITY 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WAVES 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -44.7 (-1.09%)
BR30 14,906 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By -450.3 (-1.1%)
KSE30 15,181 Decreased By -156.1 (-1.02%)
Sep 22, 2022
European shares open lower as tech stocks slide on hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 01:00pm
European shares opened lower on Thursday, with tech stocks leading the declines, after the US Federal Reserve delivered another jumbo-sized interest rate hike and signalled more increases in its fight against stubbornly high inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 1.5% by 0707 GMT, while Germany’s DAX index lost 1.8%. Rate-sensitive European tech stocks tumbled 2.6%.

The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday by 75 basis points for the third straight time and sees its target policy rate at its highest level since 2008, rising to the 4.25%-4.50% range by the end of this year.

European shares recover from geopolitical shock ahead of big Fed move

Meanwhile, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said interest rates need to keep going up as inflation is still far too high, even as the euro zone faces an economic downturn.

London’s FTSE 100 index dropped 1.0% ahead of what will likely be the Bank of England’s second large interest rate hike later in the day.

