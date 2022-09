LONDON: The Swiss franc weakened against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected, effectively ending a decade of negative interest rates in Europe.

The dollar was last up 0.68% at 0.9729, compared with 0.9468 francs shortly before the decision.

The euro was last up 0.7% at 0.9585 francs, versus 0.94755 right before the SNB announced the increase.