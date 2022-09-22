AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
Swiss National Bank hikes interest rate by 75 basis points

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 12:48pm
ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate by 0.75 percentage point on Thursday - only the second increase in 15 years - as it joined other central banks in tightening monetary policy to curb rising prices.

The SNB increased its policy rate to 0.5% from the minus 0.25% level it set in June.

‘It’s a car with broken brakes’: investors see unrelenting yen descent

Previously Swiss rates had been frozen at minus 0.75% for years as the SNB tried to tame the appreciation of the Swiss franc. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to raise its policy rate to 0.5%.

