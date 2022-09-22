AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
ANL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
AVN 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.86%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.44%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.92%)
EPCL 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.78%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.82%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.96%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.66%)
TPL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.58%)
TRG 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.22%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -56.8 (-1.39%)
BR30 14,810 Decreased By -187.4 (-1.25%)
KSE100 40,432 Decreased By -533.5 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,140 Decreased By -196.4 (-1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil still targets $88.50

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:49am
Follow us

Brent oil still targets its Monday low of $88.50 per barrel, as the bounce from this level has been deeply reversed. The market eased and slid its way towards $88.50.

A downward wave C is driving the trend towards its 61.8% projection level of $84.55.

A realistic target is $86.70, which will be confirmed when oil falls below $88.50.

Immediate resistance is at $90.22, a break above may lead to a gain into $91.29-$92.15 range. On the daily chart, bulls bluffed their way, briefly past a resistance at $92.09.

The outcome was pretty disappointing, as oil closed far below this level on Wednesday.

Brent oil may revisit Monday low of $88.50

Fed’s decision on rate hike did not fuel the downtrend as much as expected. Market seemed to have fully digested this piece of news.

The missing impact may show itself over the next few days, as both a bearish triangle and a projection analysis on a wave (C) from $125.19 suggest a deep drop from the current level.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil still targets $88.50

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories