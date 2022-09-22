AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.66%)
AVN 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.92%)
EPCL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.77%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.7%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.12%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.06%)
MLCF 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.59%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
TREET 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.5%)
TRG 114.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.32%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,031 Decreased By -53.7 (-1.31%)
BR30 14,823 Decreased By -174.3 (-1.16%)
KSE100 40,439 Decreased By -526.1 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,142 Decreased By -194.9 (-1.27%)
Indian shares seen opening lower as Fed projects more rate hikes

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:46am
BENGALURU: Indian shares are expected to drop at the open on Thursday, in line with Asian peers, after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast more hikes than markets had expected.

The Fed increased rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday – the third such rise in a row – and signalled that it would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation.

India’s NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.8% as of 0212 GMT, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.4%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.55% lower at 17,718.35 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.44% to 59,456.78.

Indian shares slip as Russia mobilisation compounds Fed rate worries

India’s central bank is due to meet next week to decide on its own path for monetary policy.

The government is in no hurry to push inflation – now hovering near 7% and eight-year highs – back to the central bank’s 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Indian shares

