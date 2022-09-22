AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.05%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
AVN 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.63%)
EPCL 54.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.24%)
FCCL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.37%)
GTECH 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
OGDC 71.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.22%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.82%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.18%)
TRG 116.15 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.71%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,062 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,971 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.17%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -258 (-0.63%)
KSE30 15,233 Decreased By -103.6 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open down after US sell-off, eyes on BoJ

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2022 10:21am
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve announced a third successive jumbo interest rate hike, with focus now shifting to the Japanese central bank’s meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.87 percent, or 237.33 points, at 27,075.80, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.78 percent, or 14.94 points, to 1,905.86.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will wind-up a two-day policy meeting and announce its decision later in the day, with governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaking to reporters afterwards.

“For the BoJ, we think a policy shift is coming… but if so, then more likely out of the end-October meeting,” senior strategist Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank said in a note.

The BoJ may make a slight change in “the language on inflation” in the upcoming statement, for example saying recent price increases are no longer seen as temporary, he added.

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 2-month low with Fed, BOJ meetings in focus

The Fed announced another 0.75 percentage point hike on Wednesday as it looks to tame inflation, which sitting at a 40-year high.

US stocks climbed ahead of the announcement but they gyrated after the Fed statement, before taking a final decisive push lower during Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference.

The announcement also boosted the dollar against the euro and sterling.

In Asia, the greenback fetched 144.25 yen, up from 144.02 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group dropped 1.83 percent to 5,353 yen after reports said it will begin talks with South Korean electronics conglomerate Samsung over a strategic alliance for its chip unit Arm.

Toshiba rose 1.59 percent to 5,165 yen. That came as a report said state-backed Japan Investment Corp will dissolve a partnership with a Japanese private equity firm and instead seek to join hands with US fund Bain Capital on a joint bid for Toshiba’s restructuring.

Sony Group was down 1.67 percent at 10,000 yen, Nippon Steel dipped 0.36 percent to 2,241 yen and airline ANN Holdings was down 2.09 percent at 2,676.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open down after US sell-off, eyes on BoJ

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories