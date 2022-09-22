AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.58%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.66%)
AVN 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.4%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.83%)
EFERT 76.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.77%)
EPCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.97%)
GTECH 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.15%)
HUMNL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.49%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
OGDC 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.41%)
PAEL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.69%)
TRG 115.89 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.48%)
UNITY 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WAVES 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -45.7 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,900 Decreased By -96.8 (-0.65%)
KSE100 40,508 Decreased By -457.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,176 Decreased By -160.6 (-1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese stocks sink to two-month low after Fed, BOJ decisions

Reuters Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 01:06pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese shares on Thursday closed at their lowest in more than two months, as investors reacted to the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish projections and the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The Nikkei 225 index opened down 0.95% and fell through the 27,000-mark for the first time since July 19.

It later recovered slightly and ended down 0.58% at 27,153.83. The broader Topix fell 0.25%.

The Nikkei’s slide tracked broad losses on Wall Street after the Fed delivered a widely expected 75-basis-point rate increase and signalled no letup in its approach to tackling inflation, forecasting more substantial hikes on its “dot plot” chart.

“The rate hike was as expected, but the upward revision of the dot plot was considered hawkish and made some think about the prospect of a long period of monetary tightening,” said Tomoichiro Kubota of Matsui Securities.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were last down 0.4%. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is set to address a press conference after markets close in Japan, with investors primed for further clues to the bank’s future policy outlook.

“We watch for any comments by Governor Kuroda that suggest a strong accommodative bias as they could trigger further weakness of the yen,” wrote Naohiko Baba, chief Japan economist at Goldman Sachs, in a note.

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 2-month low with Fed, BOJ meetings in focus

The yen briefly reached a new 24-year low of 145.405 to the dollar after the BOJ’s announcement and last traded at 144.97.

Of the Nikkei index’s 225 constituents, 150 declined, 63 advanced, and 12 traded flat. Fast Retailing Co Ltd, SoftBank Group Corp, and Recruit Holdings Co Ltd were the biggest drags on the index.

Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.4% to notch the largest positive impact.

Markets will be closed in Japan tomorrow for a national holiday.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese stocks sink to two-month low after Fed, BOJ decisions

PM apprises IMF, World Bank heads of scale of monsoon mayhem

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Read more stories